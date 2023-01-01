Far removed from the flashy Chelsea gallery scene, the Salmagundi Club features several gallery spaces focusing on representational American art set in a stunning historic brownstone on Fifth Ave below Union Sq. The club is one of the oldest art clubs in the US (founded in 1871) and still offers classes and exhibitions for its members.

The gallery spaces are large with a wide-ranging collection of styles and mediums. The trip is worth it alone to linger a few minutes in the parlor decorated with period furniture and historic paintings.