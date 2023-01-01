This Gothic Revival Episcopal church, designed in 1843 by James Renwick Jr, was made of marble quarried by prisoners at ‘Sing Sing,’ the state penitentiary in the town of Ossining, 30 miles up the Hudson River (which, legend has it, is the origin of the expression ‘being sent upriver’). After years of neglect, Grace Church has been beautifully restored.

It’s now a National Landmark, whose elaborate carvings, towering spire and verdant, groomed yard are sure to stop you in your tracks as you make your way down this otherwise ordinary stretch of the Village. The stained-glass windows inside are stunning, and the soaring interior makes a perfect setting for the frequent musical programming (recently there was a series of 'Bach at Noon' organ concerts). Free guided tours are offered at 1pm on Sundays.