St Mark's Church in-the-Bowery

Though it’s most popular with East Village locals for its cultural offerings – readings hosted by the Poetry Project or cutting-edge dance performances from Danspace – St Mark's is also a historic site. This Episcopal church stands on the site of the farm (bouwerij) owned by Dutch governor Peter Stuyvesant, whose crypt lies in the grounds. The current building dates from 1799, though Stuyvesant built a family chapel on the site in 1660, making this NYC's oldest religious site in continuous use.

In addition to the cultural offerings, the church hosts many events and talks on current political issues. Its website has a schedule of upcoming dates.