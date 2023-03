Follow St Marks Pl from Broadway to Ave A to seek out the tile-encrusted street poles of this grassroots civic-art project, now in its fourth decade. In the mid-’80s, Vietnam veteran Jim Power began decorating lampposts with bits of tile, mirror, ceramics, beads and coins to deal with his PTSD and enliven the streets of the East Village with color and art. Many spell out local landmarks or historical figures. How many can you find?