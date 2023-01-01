Tibet House.

With the Dalai Lama as the patron of its board, this nonprofit cultural space is dedicated to presenting Tibet’s ancient traditions through art exhibits, a research library and various publications. Events and programs on offer include educational workshops, open meditations, retreat weekends, and docent-led tours to Tibet, Nepal and Bhutan.

Exhibits span a variety of subjects, from traditional Tibetan thangka painting and sculpture to contemporary views of Tibetan Buddhist and Hindu tantric art. Tours are available by appointment.