Lord & Taylor Building

Union Square, Flatiron District & Gramercy

On the southwestern corner of Broadway and E 20th St stands the old Lord & Taylor Building, former home of the famous Midtown department store (now a Brooks Brothers and luxury rental apartments). This Second Empire–style construction (1870) stands in an area formerly nicknamed ‘Ladies’ Mile’ for its once-abundant retail emporiums.

