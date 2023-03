Romantic Gramercy Park was created by Samuel Ruggles in 1831 after he drained the area’s swamp and laid out streets in an English style. You can’t enter the private park (the only one in Manhattan), but peer through the gate and imagine tough-guy James Cagney enjoying it – the Hollywood actor once resided at 34 Gramercy Park E. At 15 Gramercy Park S stands the National Arts Club, whose members include Martin Scorsese, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke.