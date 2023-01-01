Theodore Roosevelt Birthplace

This National Historic Site is a bit of a cheat, since the physical house where the 26th president was actually born was demolished in his own lifetime. But this building is a worthy reconstruction by his relatives, who took painstaking steps to bring together original furniture from the residence with true-to-the-period restorations.

If you’re interested in Roosevelt’s extraordinary life, which has been somewhat overshadowed by the enduring legacy of his younger cousin Franklin D, the site is worth visiting – especially if you don’t have the time to see his spectacular summer home in Long Island’s Oyster Bay. You can watch a biographical film in the visitor-center exhibition while you're waiting for a tour (bear in mind the 10am and 1pm can sometimes be booked out to groups).