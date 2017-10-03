Welcome to Seattle
Blink and it’s changed: Seattle can be that ephemeral. Welcome to a city that pushes the envelope, embraces new trends and plots a path toward the future.
Local Flavor
First time in Seattle? Cut to the chase and make a beeline for its proverbial pantry: Pike Place Market. It was founded in 1907 to fortify locals with fresh Northwest produce, and its long-held mantra of ‘meet the producer’ still echoes enthusiastically around a city where every restaurateur worth their salt knows the name of their fishmonger and the biography of the cow that became yesterday’s burgers. It doesn’t take long to realize that you’ve arrived in a city of well-educated palates and wildly experimental chefs who are willing to fuse American cuisine with just about anything – as long as it’s local.
A United States of Neighborhoods
Visitors setting out to explore Seattle should think of the city as a United States of Neighborhoods or – to put it in more human terms – a family consisting of affectionate but sometimes errant siblings. There’s the aloof, elegant one (Queen Anne), the cool, edgy one (Capitol Hill), the weird, bearded one (Fremont), the independently minded Scandinavian one (Ballard), the grizzled old grandfather (Pioneer Square) and the precocious adolescent still carving out its identity (South Lake Union). You’ll never fully understand Seattle until you’ve spent a bit of time with them all.
Micro-businesses
To outsiders, Seattle is an industrious creator of macro-brands. To insiders, it’s a city of micro-businesses and boundary-pushing grassroots movements. For proof, dip into the third-wave coffee shops, the microbreweries with their casual tasting rooms or the cozy informal bookstores that remain rock solid in a city that spawned Amazon. Then there are the latest national trends that Seattle has helped create: craft cider, pot shops, micro-distilleries, specialist pie-makers, homemade ice cream and fledgling nano-breweries. Walk the streets and scour the neighborhoods; there’s far more to this city than Starbucks' vanilla lattes and Boeing airplanes.
A Walk on the Weird Side
It may have nurtured tech giants Microsoft and Amazon, but that doesn’t mean Seattle hasn’t got a surreal, arty side. Crisscross its urban grid and you’ll find all kinds of apparitions: a rocket sticking out of a shoe shop; a museum built to resemble a smashed-up electric guitar; glass orbs in wooden canoes; a statue of Lenin; a mural made of used chewing gum; fish-tossing market traders; and a museum dedicated to antique pinball machines (that you can still play). No, you haven't over-indulged in some powerful (legal) marijuana. You’ve just worked out that Seattle is far more bohemian than beige.
Seattle activities
Mt. Rainier Day Tour from Seattle
Breathtaking vistas await you on Mt Rainier, whose rocky peak stands more than 14,000 feet (4,267 meters) tall! On this full-day tour to Mt Rainier from Seattle, you’ll get to appreciate the beauty of this stunning mountain up close. Enjoy unobstructed views of the Seattle area from the mountain. Don't forget your camera -- this 10-hour day trip is a feast for the eyes!Your tour begins with a comfortable, scenic bus ride. Stop at the visitor’s center before continuing to Mount Rainier National Park. Enjoy lunch (own expense) at the world-renowned Whittaker School of Mountaineering, where a 30-minute slide show will take you on a visual journey to the summit, presented by a professional Mt Rainier guide.On your way to Paradise, the mountain’s visitor’s center famous for its magnificent views, linger at several lookout points and gaze at the awe-inspiring scenery and natural wonders. Admire crashing waterfalls, diverse plant life and the picturesque snowcapped summit. In the late afternoon, follow a different route back to Seattle and take in even more fantastic Pacific Northwest scenery.
Boeing Factory Tour from Seattle with Small Group
The small-group Seattle Boeing Factory Tour starts when your professionally trained driver picks you up from your hotel. Once aboard, your driver will share some quirky and interesting facts about the Pacific Northwest. All drivers are happy to answer any of your questions, so ask away! Once you arrive at the Boeing factory, you will be escorted on an informative and fun tour of the Boeing plant by Boeing representatives. You'll see where Boeing's 747, 767, 777 and Dreamliner aircraft are manufactured in the largest building in the world by volume. On the Boeing flight line, you will see airplanes in various stages of flight test and manufacture for airline customers around the world. Also visit the new Future of Flight interpretive center to experience the marvel of commercial jet aviation and production. Visitors come from every walk of life and from every region of the globe, all with a common interest - to see the number one aerospace leader in the world: Boeing. Note that the tour involves a walk of one-third of a mile, and some steep stairs.*Hotel pickup seats are limited. If hotel pick-up is sold out, you will be asked to shift to the general pick-up spot.
Seattle in One Day: Sightseeing Tour including Space Needle and Pike Place Market
The Seattle in One Day sightseeing tour covers the absolute best of Seattle in just six hours. Take a picture of Mt Rainier towering over the Seattle skyline, watch out for flying fish at Pike Place Market and marvel at the 360-degree view from the top of the Space Needle. See the sights that make Seattle so special, not to mention beautiful – the Ballard Locks, Pioneer Square, Puget Sound, Mercer Island and Lake Washington.As your air-conditioned mini-coach takes you around the city with no more than 21 other passengers, your knowledgeable and friendly guide will provide commentary about the city and its local neighborhoods. You’ll have one hour at the Space Needle (admission included) to admire the views and two hours of free time at Pike Place Market to browse the wares and fares, from fish to local treats to jewelry and much more.By the end of this sightseeing tour, you will have a solid knowledge of the Emerald City and a list of fantastic places to explore further during the rest of your trip!Sights include:Pike Place MarketOlympic & Cascade mountain viewsSeattle WaterfrontHistoric Pioneer SquareWaterfall Garden ParkKlondike Gold Rush National Historical ParkSafeco & Century Link StadiumsChinatown and International DistrictLake WashingtonI-90 Floating BridgeMercer IslandPuget Sound viewsFremont neighborhood & TrollLake Union & Ship CanalFishermen's TerminalBallard Locks/Salmon LadderDiscovery ParkMagnolia BluffSpace NeedleSeattle Center & MoPOP Museum
Seattle Pike Place Market Food and Culture Walking Tour
By the end of the Pike Place Market Food and Cultural Walking Tour, you will not only have eaten an array of deliciously famous foods, but you will also have picked up a few buying tips, cooking ideas and handy market knowledge. All participants will receive a Repeat Visitor card which entitles you 10% off the entire purchase/dining experience at all of the locations that you will have tastings at during the tour. It is valid for up to 1 week after the tour's completion and can be used as many times as you like, in as many places as you want during this time.
Seattle City Tour with Small Group
On this exciting Seattle three-hour bus tour, you'll visit and learn about downtown Seattle, The Seattle Waterfront, Pioneer Square and witness some outstanding views of the city. You'll pass through quirky neighborhoods, visit the Ballard Locks with ladders for the spawning salmon, The Giant Bridge Troll, and the famous "Sleepless in Seattle" floating home. Each and every step is an experience not to be missed! Downtown - There is a lot to see in Downtown Seattle, and the sights, due to the vibrant and growing nature of the city's core, are always changing. You will see downtown's retail stores, including the flagship stores of Nordstrom, Pike Place Farmers Market, the first Starbucks Coffee shop, and the Fish Markets. The Waterfront - Seattle's Waterfront is an exciting place to go. Here, at the center of many of Seattle's water-based industries, you will see the freight port, Harbor Island and also the docks for the Washington State ferry system. Heading North along the waterfront past many souvenir shops, you'll see Ivars' Acres of Clams, and many other Puget Sound attractions. Finally you will head up to the beautiful Myrtle Edwards Park with its unparalleled views of Elliott Bay. Pioneer Square - At the epicenter of Seattle, you'll find many of the oldest buildings in town, and also hear about the fire which, about a century ago, leveled the entire city. Pioneer Square is also home to many wonderful art galleries, antique and book stores.
Seattle CityPASS
Each ticket booklet is packed with useful information, including hours of operation, transport and contact information, plus insider tips so you can get the most out of your visit to Seattle. Your Seattle CityPASS includes tickets to the following must-see attractions: Space Needle (includes two visits to the top during a 24-hour period) Seattle Aquarium 1-hour Argosy Harbor Cruise Option Ticket 1: Museum of Pop Culture OR Woodland Park Zoo Option Ticket 2: Pacific Science Center (includes one regular IMAX movie) OR Chihuly Garden and Glass