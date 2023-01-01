Washington Park Arboretum

This wild and lovely park stretching from Madison Valley up to Union Bay offers a wide variety of gardens, a wetlands nature trail and 200 acres of mature forest threaded by paths. More than 5500 plant species grow within the arboretum’s boundaries. In the spring Azalea Way, a meandering trail that winds through the arboretum, is lined with a giddy array of pink- and orange-flowered azaleas and rhododendrons.

Trail guides to the plant collections are available at the Graham Visitor Center. Tram tours ($20 per person) are offered April through October, usually on Saturdays. Check online for the full schedule and to make reservations.