Seattle Asian Art Museum

In stately Volunteer Park, this outpost of the Seattle Art Museum houses the extensive art collection of Dr Richard Fuller, who donated this late–art deco gallery (a fine example of Streamline Moderne architecture) to the city in 1932. Spread over one floor and beautifully presented in uncluttered, minimalist rooms, the collection is notable for its Japanese hanging scrolls, some of which date from the 1300s and have been skillfully restored (the restoration process is detailed along with the art).

Also of interest are the Indian stone sculptures in the foyer and some remarkably intricate Chinese bronzes dating from around 1600 BC.