Go north on Broadway (as the dandyish boutiques turn to well-maintained houses with manicured lawns) until it turns into 10th Ave E and you’re within a block of Volunteer Park. At the neo-Byzantine St Mark’s Cathedral, the Compline Choir performs for free on Sunday, accompanied by a 3944-pipe Flentrop organ.
St Mark’s Cathedral
Seattle
