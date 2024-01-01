St Mark’s Cathedral

Seattle

Go north on Broadway (as the dandyish boutiques turn to well-maintained houses with manicured lawns) until it turns into 10th Ave E and you’re within a block of Volunteer Park. At the neo-Byzantine St Mark’s Cathedral, the Compline Choir performs for free on Sunday, accompanied by a 3944-pipe Flentrop organ.

    Pike Place Market

    1.87 MILES

    A cavalcade of noise, smells, personalities, banter and urban theater sprinkled liberally around a spatially challenged waterside strip, Pike Place Market…

    Museum of Pop Culture

    1.49 MILES

    The Museum of Pop Culture (formerly EMP, the "Experience Music Project") is an inspired marriage between super-modern architecture and legendary rock-and…

    Museum of Flight

    7.94 MILES

    Even people with absolutely no interest in aviation have been known to blink in astonishment at Seattle's Museum of Flight, which takes visitors on a…

    Discovery Park

    4.29 MILES

    Hard to beat on a sunny spring day, this former military installation has been transformed into a wild coastal park, laced with walking trails and…

    Olympic Sculpture Park

    1.93 MILES

    This ingenious feat of urban planning is an offshoot of the Seattle Art Museum and it bears the same strong eye for design and curation. There are dozens…

    Chihuly Garden & Glass

    1.63 MILES

    Opened in 2012 and reinforcing Seattle’s position as a leading city of the arts, this exquisite exposition of the life and work of dynamic local sculptor…

    Space Needle

    1.59 MILES

    This streamlined, modern-before-its-time tower built for the 1962 World’s Fair has been the city’s defining symbol for more than 50 years. The needle…

    Hiram M Chittenden Locks

    4.32 MILES

    Seattle shimmers like an impressionist painting on sunny days at the Hiram M Chittenden Locks. Here, the fresh waters of Lake Washington and Lake Union…

Nearby Seattle attractions

1. Volunteer Park Conservatory

0.21 MILES

The conservatory is a classic Victorian greenhouse built in 1912. Filled with palms, cacti and tropical plants, it features five galleries representing…

2. Volunteer Park

0.24 MILES

Seattle's most manicured park sits atop Capitol Hill and is named for US volunteers in the 1898 Spanish-American War. While wandering among its leafy…

3. Lakeview Cemetery

0.24 MILES

One of Seattle’s oldest cemeteries and the final resting place of many early settlers, Lakeview Cemetery borders Volunteer Park to the north. Arthur Denny…

4. Seattle Asian Art Museum

0.29 MILES

In stately Volunteer Park, this outpost of the Seattle Art Museum houses the extensive art collection of Dr Richard Fuller, who donated this late–art deco…

5. Water Tower Observation Deck

0.37 MILES

It's practically obligatory to climb the 107 steep steps to the top of the 75ft water tower in Volunteer Park. Built in 1907, it provides wonderful vistas…

6. Louisa Boren Lookout

0.41 MILES

Outside the Volunteer Park boundaries, the Louisa Boren Lookout provides one of the best views over the university and Union Bay. The small park is named…

7. Center for Wooden Boats

0.82 MILES

Honoring Seattle's historical, aquatic and Native American antecedents, this one-of-a-kind museum and enthusiasts' center features vintage and replica…

8. Lake Union

0.82 MILES

Unifying Seattle’s various bodies of water, freshwater Lake Union was carved by glacial erosion 12,000 years ago. Native American Duwamish tribes once…