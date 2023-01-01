In Woodland Park, up the hill from Green Lake Park, the Woodland Park Zoo is one of Seattle’s most popular tourist attractions. Consistently rated as one of the top 10 zoos in the country, it was one of the first in the nation to free animals from their restrictive cages in favor of ecosystem enclosures, where animals from similar environments share large spaces designed to replicate their natural surroundings.

Feature exhibits include a tropical rainforest, two gorilla exhibits, an African savanna and an Indian rhino reserve.