Along the banks of the ship canal and abutting the Burke-Gilman Trail at the bottom of Phinney Ave N, you’ll see two life-size ‘apatosaurs' fashioned out of ivy. The adult dino measures 66ft long, making it the world’s largest known topiary (ornamental shrub). The apatosaurs were originally displayed in the Pacific Science Center, but were picked up by the Fremonters in 1999.