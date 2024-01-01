Late for the Interurban

Seattle

This life-sized statue, dedicated in 2008, honors the characters JP Patches and Gertrude, who appeared daily on the children’s JP Patches Show on Seattle TV during the 1960s and '70s. Due to it's proximity to the Waiting for the Interurban, it has been humorously christened Late for the Interurban.

