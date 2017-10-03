Welcome to Denver
Thanks to a re-urbanization of the city's central core, Denver now has name-worthy neighborhoods with flavors that are all their own – River North (RiNo) for hipster bars and eye-catching street art, Lower Highlands (LoHi) and South Broadway for great eateries and live music, Cherry Creek for glam, Lower Downtown (LoDo) for upscale restaurants and cocktail lounges as well as the Golden Triangle and Santa Fe for arts, theater and museums. In all, there's a neighborhood and a vibe for just about anybody.
Top experiences in Denver
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Denver activities
Denver Mountain Parks with Optional City Tour
After morning pickup from your Denver hotel or Cherry Creek Shopping Center in central Denver, head west through the Rocky Mountain foothills in your comfortable, air-conditioned coach. Learn from your guide about the history and geology of Denver's mountain parks, a system of more than 14,000 acres (5,665 hectares) of recreational land just outside the city. Visit Red Rocks Park and walk around admiring the towering sandstone rock formations formed nearly 300 million years ago. The park's dramatic natural amphitheater is a popular venue for concerts and other special events. Travel up Bear Creek Canyon, passing idyllic mountain towns and keeping your camera ready for possible deer, elk and buffalo sightings. On your way back to Denver, stop at Lookout Mountain and take in magnificent views of the surrounding hills and valleys. Here, visit the burial site of Buffalo Bill Cody and learn more about the Old West showman famous for his traveling cowboy shows during a guided tour of a museum in his honor.Pass by Golden, Colorado, the home of Coors beer, on your way back to Denver. Your 4-hour tour ends with drop-off at Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Denver Highlights Tour Upgrade (not included in the 4-hr tour option):Following your morning mountain parks tour, have lunch (own expense) on your own before joining your guide for an afternoon round-up of top Denver attractions. Capture photos of landmarks including Larimer Square, City Park, the State Capitol, the United States Mint and the Denver Art Museum. See the skyscrapers of Denver's financial center framed against Rocky Mountain peaks, and witness the bustling scene at the 16th Street Mall, a downtown pedestrian mall offering dining, shopping and entertainment. With this upgrade, your tour lasts 9 hours total and concludes at Cherry Creek Shopping Center in central Denver.
Discover Rocky Mountain National Park from Denver or Boulder
Meet the guide at 9 am at Denver Union Station or at 9.45am in Boulder (See Important Info). The scenic drive to Estes Park includes charming small towns and rugged canyons. Pass the historic Stanley Hotel, made famous for it’s starring role in the movie 'the Shining.' While entering Rocky Mountain National Park, experience the wonders that inspired early explorers to push for the protection of this amazing landscape. Catch a view of Long’s Peak, the park’s highest, soaring into the sky at 14,259 feet and the glacial-carved valleys, filled with Aspen and pine trees. The guide will lead the way to the best viewpoints, with plenty of time to hop out of the van and explore.Summer: The summer tour begins after memorial weekend and ends mid October. Throughout the summer the tour will take you up trail ridge road to 13'000 feet. Winter: In the winter the high alpine road is closed and more time will be spent discovering the valley and its crystal clear alpine lakes. All entrance and National Park fees are included and a sandwich for lunch is provided.Please enter any dietary restrictions for anyone in your group by including this information in the Special Requirements field during checkout.
Rocky Mountain Zipline Adventure
Take in the beautiful scenery of Colorado's Front Range, the gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park, as you zip through the trees! Just a 30-minute drive from downtown Denver lie three of Colorado’s longest zipline tracks. Choose between a 4-line zipline, where you’ll ride two of the longest in Colorado, or a 6-line zipline, where you’ll ride all three.6-line Zipline: Enjoy 4 hours of fresh air, scenic views and thrills on the 6-line zipline in the Rocky Mountains. Ride on six lines that range from 850 feet (259 m) to 1,900 feet (579 m). Soar through the treetops and experience three of Colorado’s longest ziplines! There is a 10-minute uphill hike between the first and second zipline and minimal walking between the others; above-average physical condition is recommended.
Scenic Mt. Evans Tour
Your first stop is a visit to one of the best outdoor music venue’s on earth, Red Rocks Amphitheater, where music has echoed off the sandstone cliffs for decades. Drive through Morrison on your way up into Bear Creek Canyon and watch the landscape change as you head up into the mountains. Take in sweeping vistas and the clear waters of Echo Lake, as you continue along on your journey. Continue through some historic mining towns and hear stories of local legends who were a part of Colorado's unique history. Summer: June - August - Drive to the top of Mt Evans above 14'000ft.Fall: September - Drive up to 12'800ft. Last 5 miles to top is closed. Winter: October - May. The tour will drive along the foot of Mount Evans and stop at a scenic mountain lake. Additionally the group will stop in a charming historic mining town. Please enter any dietary restrictions for anyone in your group by including this information in the Special Requirements field during checkout.
Denver Arrival Transfer: To Downtown Hotels
This shared ride door-to-door ground transportation has been operating for over 25 years. Today, it is the premier shared ride provider in the United States. Each day, over 20,000 guests use this door-to-door service - that is almost seven million guests each year.With a tradition of exceptional guest service, the strategy remains simple: to be the premier shared ride transportation company, by taking care of the guest better than anyone else.Don't forget to also book your return transfer.Your voucher is valid for travel to DOWNTOWN DENVER HOTELS only, and not to private residences, bus, train stations, another airport or to Boulder County, Colorado Springs or Winter Park
Foothills Explorer Tour From Denver
Meet your guide and fellow travelers in the morning and depart from Union Station in downtown Denver. Your first stop is a visit to one of the best outdoor music venue’s on earth, Red Rocks Amphitheater, where music has echoed off the sandstone cliffs for decades. Heading up through Bear Creek Canyon, watch the landscape change as you approach the quaint main street of Evergreen. Follow the scenic highway known as The Lariat Loop, to Lookout Mountain where sweeping views of Denver and the Front Range unfold below you. Pay your respects to a Wild West legend, Buffalo Bill, who’s final resting place is here. Wind your way back down the mountain through the town of Golden, where Coors brewery has called home since 1873, before returning to Denver.