The Denver Art Museum (DAM) is home to one of the largest Native American art collections in the USA, and puts on special multimedia exhibits that vary from treasures of British art to Star Wars costumes. The Western American Art section of the permanent collection is justifiably famous. This isn't an old, stodgy art museum, and the best part is diving into the interactive exhibits, which kids love.

The Hamilton Wing of the Denver Art Museum at night © Kit Leong/Shutterstock

Hamilton building

The landmark $110-million Frederic C Hamilton wing, designed by Daniel Libeskind, is quite simply awesome. Whether you see it as expanding crystals, juxtaposed mountains or just architectural indulgence, it’s doubtless an angular modern masterpiece.

If you think the place looks weird from the outside, look inside: shapes shift with each turn thanks to a combination of design and uncanny natural-light tricks. For the children, there are various play areas on every floor, a treasure hunt and make-your-own-postcard stations.

Tickets and tours

Admission is $13 for adults and free for anyone under 18. Booking tickets online in advance is recommended to avoid disappointment. 'Free Days' are available to all on certain days throughout the year – check the museum's website for regular updates.

Virtual tours of DAM exhibitions past and present are available online, as well as bespoke audio tours for specific exhibits if you're visiting in person.