Morrison Natural History Museum

This small but excellent museum has displays on Morrison during the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods. There are huge dinosaur skulls as well as a full skeleton of a pteranodon, the flying reptile made popular on the kids' TV show Dinosaur Train. Deeply knowledgeable guides give daily one-hour tours (10:15am, 12:15pm and 2:15pm), though visitors are welcome to check out the exhibits on their own.

You can also observe – and sometimes help – staff members clean fossils in the Paleontology Lab. Outdoors, small children will enjoy a sandpit filled with fossils to 'find.'