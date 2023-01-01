Coors Brewery is now officially called MillerCoors, but try telling the locals that. There’s been brewing on this site since 1873. Coors survived the Prohibition years by producing malted milk and porcelain products, and went on to produce the world’s first beer shipped in aluminum cans. Each year 250,000 people take the brewery’s free audioguided tour, which includes three samples for the over-21 crowd.

A free shuttle transports people from the car park. Be sure to leave your bags and strollers in the car – none are allowed on the tour.