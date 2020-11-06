Clyfford Still Museum

Dedicated exclusively to the work and legacy of 20th-century American abstract expressionist Clyfford Still, this fascinating museum's collection includes more than 2400 pieces – 95% of his work – by the powerful and narcissistic master. His works are exhibited in thoughtful rotating exhibits.

Architecture

In his will, Still insisted that his body of work only be exhibited in a singular space, so Denver commissioned architect Brad Cloepfil to build him a museum. The imposing concrete structure took almost two years to complete and provides over 9000 sq ft of gallery space. The entrance area has been deliberately designed as a dark space to allow visitors to become more sensitive to the creative use of light inside after bright sunshine.

Tickets and tours

Tickets are $10 for adults and can be purchased online or at reception. It's free for anyone under 17 but a ticket is still required for admission. While the museum is less geared to children than the neighboring Denver Art Museum, there's a fun scavenger hunt that little ones will love. Free tours are offered throughout the week; check the website for dates and times.