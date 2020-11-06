Clyfford Still Museum

The new Clyfford Still Museum is set to open November 18, 2011. The entry of the museum on Tuesday, November 8, 2011. Cyrus McCrimmon, The Denver Post (Photo By Cyrus McCrimmon/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Dedicated exclusively to the work and legacy of 20th-century American abstract expressionist Clyfford Still, this fascinating museum's collection includes more than 2400 pieces – 95% of his work – by the powerful and narcissistic master. His works are exhibited in thoughtful rotating exhibits.

Architecture

In his will, Still insisted that his body of work only be exhibited in a singular space, so Denver commissioned architect Brad Cloepfil to build him a museum. The imposing concrete structure took almost two years to complete and provides over 9000 sq ft of gallery space. The entrance area has been deliberately designed as a dark space to allow visitors to become more sensitive to the creative use of light inside after bright sunshine.

Tickets and tours

Tickets are $10 for adults and can be purchased online or at reception. It's free for anyone under 17 but a ticket is still required for admission.  While the museum is less geared to children than the neighboring Denver Art Museum, there's a fun scavenger hunt that little ones will love. Free tours are offered throughout the week; check the website for dates and times.

