Byers-Evans House Museum

It’s a unique experience walking through this period house, painstakingly restored to the 1920s era with polished antiques, patterned wallpaper, thick drapes and period artwork; the rooms aren’t roped off so you can wander into them. Guided tours run every hour starting 10:30am (Monday to Saturday) and 1:30pm (Sunday).

William Byers was the publisher of the Rocky Mountains News when he commissioned this grand house in 1883. Six years later, he sold it to William Gray Evans, head of the Denver Tramway Company and son of Governor John Evans.