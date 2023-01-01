Colorado School of Mines' Geology Museum

With a collection of 50,000 minerals, fossils and gemstones, the School of Mines' Geology Museum is worth a stop, even if rocks aren't really your thing. Two floors of exhibits take visitors through a veritable journey of the earth's treasures (and a couple of the moon's too). Don't miss the walk-thru mine with sounds of dripping water and low lights; inside ultraviolet minerals glow brightly – a spectacular sight.

The museum also maintains a short geology trail, where you'll see dinosaur tracks and fossilized imprints of leafs and logs. There are educational placards along the way but the museum also has pamphlets with more detailed information. The trailhead is just 600ft west.