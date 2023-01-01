Colorado Railroad Museum

With more than 100 railroad engines, a 500yd looping track, cabooses and rolling stock, as well as paraphernalia and regalia, this is a must-stop for train fanatics touring the region. The stars of the show are the well-restored Galloping Goose railcars (or motors, if you want to get technical). Admission includes unlimited rides on the museum's steam engine (Saturday only).

Built in Ridgeway, CO, the small Galloping Goose railcars were made from converted cars (three of the original seven are now at the museum). They were used to transport small groups of people and cargo through the mountainous region and keep the Rio Grande Southern line profitable in remote Colorado. There's also a comprehensive library of all things locomotive, the Restoration Roundhouse, a working turntable and Colorado's coolest model train downstairs. Located about 2 miles east of Golden.