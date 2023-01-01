Buffalo Bill Museum & Grave

This museum celebrates the life and legend of William F ‘Buffalo Bill’ Cody, an icon of the American West. At his request he was buried at this site overlooking both the Great Plains and the Rockies, and today it attracts a steady stream of RVs to snap pictures of his statue. Located about 6 miles west of town.

The museum and gift shop are pure kitsch and probably not recommended for those with a progressive view on Native American history. Still, Bill’s biography is a fascinating one: when he began his show-business career at the age of 26 in Chicago in 1872, he had already spent more than a decade as a fur trapper, gold prospector, cattle herder, Pony Express rider and army scout, crossing the Great Plains many times in the West’s pioneering years. His show became hugely popular and traveled to England in 1887 for Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee celebrations.