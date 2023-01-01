Clear Creek History Park

Explore the life of a homesteader by walking through this re-created pioneer settlement. Here, original and replica 19th-century buildings – a cabin, two-seat outhouse, root cellar, schoolhouse, blacksmith shop and smokehouse – take visitors back in time. Self-guided tours are easy and fun. Alternatively, come when experts in period dress work the homestead and teach about life back when Golden was the Wild West; check the website for these special event dates.