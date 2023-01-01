Children’s Museum Denver Marisco Campus

This is one of the hottest tickets in town…well, at least for kids. Highlights include an enclosed three-story climbing structure (helmets provided), a kids' kitchen with hands-on cooking classes, a 2300-sq-ft art studio, a maker space, a life-size marble run and a huge outdoor playground with lots of climbing, digging and splashing areas. Toddlers also enjoy a section with fun areas designed for crawlers and new walkers.

Free admission on the first Tuesday of the month, from 4pm to 8pm. 'Adventure Forest,' a 500-foot-long aerial adventure course that looks something like Peter Pan's hideout offers amazing outdoor adventures for kids – at least those not afraid of heights.