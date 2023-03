Denver’s old Ocean Journey Aquarium was sold in 2003 to a business that specializes in aquarium-themed restaurants. So it is that Downtown Aquarium is both a novelty restaurant and a public aquarium complete with a daily mermaid show. Tanks mostly have creatures from mountain rivers and coral reefs, though there's a desert exhibit with spiders and snakes and even a tiger den. Kids love it…plus it's a novel place to have a meal. Try the fish burger.