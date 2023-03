Affording views of downtown Denver and the Rockies, this spacious, hilly patch of green has bike paths, benches and plenty of people-watching. A lyrical curving stairway to nowhere known as Common Ground, by artist Barbara Grygutis, is an undeniable centerpiece; it was commissioned by the Gates Family Foundation to commemorate the millennium. For more original art, head to the walkway along Little Raven St, where exhibits by international artists are often displayed.