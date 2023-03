In the early 1920s, Denver sculptor Alexander Phimister Proctor was commissioned to create two bronze sculptures for Civic Center Park: Bronco Buster and On the War Trail. The works depict a cowboy and a Native American warrior, both paying homage to Colorado's Wild West roots. Fun fact: Proctor’s model for the cowboy, Bill 'Slim' Ridings, was arrested for cattle rustling before the statue was done. Proctor bailed Ridings out so he could complete the statue.