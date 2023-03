The Denver Mint produces about 7.5 billion coins each year and offers free guided tours covering the history of the facility and detailed information about the minting process. Tickets are distributed same day only and they go quick! Arrive at 7am to be sure you get one (or five, which is the limit). Note: no bags, not even purses or fanny packs, are allowed on the tour, and no storage is provided; carry what you can in your pockets.