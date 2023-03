Fire Station No 1 was built in 1909 and in 1978 it was turned into a museum exploring the history of firefighting in Denver. Mostly geared toward adults, there's lots of detail and signage. Kids, though, enjoy seeing the old steam equipment, sliding down a pole and getting kitted out in firefighting gear. The upstairs section is the old quarters where the firefighters slept.

The galleries include some interactive displays, mostly focused on fire-safety education for kids.