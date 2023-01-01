Denver Botanic Gardens

If you’re hankering for greenery, this 23-acre Rocky Mountain garden is the perfect place to lose yourself. Local flora mixes with relatives from faraway continents such as Australia and Africa to create a breathtaking landscape. Exhibits by well-known artists – think Calder and Chihuly – are set among the flowers and fountains to complement the living art.

The Mordecai Children's Garden has excellent hands-on exhibits, including a water feature, Pipsqueak Pond, that's popular with the diaper set. Summer brings outdoor concerts to the gardens, while winter brings a holiday light show. Both are popular – be sure to buy tickets in advance.