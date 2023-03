This outstandingly preserved house, designed by the well-known architect William Lang, was built in 1889 and belonged to the most famous survivor of the Titanic disaster. You'll go through the house on a guided 45-minute tour, learning about this Colorado legend's unsinkable history.

Having survived the ill-fated voyage of 1912, Molly Brown became active in progressive politics and women’s organizations, and was also a keen theater performer. She died in 1932, a woman ahead of her time.