Welcome to New England
Mount spectacular summits and feel ocean breezes. Tantalize your taste buds with succulent seafood and sweet maple syrup. Relish history and high culture.
History
The history of New England is the history of America. It's the Pilgrims who came ashore at Plymouth Rock and the minutemen who fought for American independence. It's the ponderings of Ralph Waldo Emerson and the protests of Harriet Beecher Stowe. It's hundreds of years of poets and philosophers, progressive thinkers who dared to dream and dared to do. It is generations of immigrants who have shaped New England into the dynamic region that it is today.
Outdoor Adventure
New England undulates with the rolling hills and rocky peaks of the ancient Appalachian Mountains, from the beautiful birch-covered Berkshires in western Massachusetts, to the lush Green Mountains in Vermont, to the towering White Mountains that stretch across New Hampshire and Maine.Nearly 5000 miles of coastline means that New Englanders are into water sports: opportunities for fishing, swimming, surfing, sailing and sunbathing are unlimited. So pack your sunglasses and your sunblock and settle in for some quality time on the ocean.
Culture
At the cutting edge of culture, New England is home to two exciting, experimental contemporary-art museums, as well as myriad traditional art museums. Indie bands rock out in Boston, Portland and Burlington. The world-renowned Boston Symphony Orchestra takes its show on the road in summer, delighting audiences in the Berkshires. Meanwhile, there are blues jams in Maine, folk festivals in Newport and Lowell, and classical music in Rockport. Concert series, film festivals and theater productions mean the cultural calendar is jam-packed.
Food
To get a taste of New England, check out the calendar of events celebrating local delicacies, such as Maine lobsters, Wellfleet oysters and Vermont beer. Blessed with a burgeoning locavore movement and a wealth of international culinary influences, New England cuisine fuses the best of both worlds. A pile of pancakes drenched in maple syrup; fresh farm produce and sharp cheddar cheese; fish and shellfish straight from the sea; exotic dishes with influences of Portugal, Italy or Asia: this is just a sampling of the epicurean delights that travelers will find in New England.
Boston Hop-on Hop-off Trolley Tour
The Boston Hop-on Hop-off Trolley Tour is the easiest way to get around town. You can hop on and off at any of the 19 stops as often as you like for one or two consecutive days. Trolleys depart every 20 or 30 minutes (depending on the season).
Boston Duck Tour
You've never toured Boston in anything that comes close to Boston Duck Tour! The fun begins as soon as you board your "DUCK", an authentic, renovated World War II amphibious landing vehicle. First, you'll be greeted by one of their legendary tour ConDUCKtors, who'll be narrating your tour. Then you're off on a journey like you've never had before. You'll cruise by all the places that make Boston the birthplace of freedom and a city of firsts, from the golden-domed State House to Bunker Hill and the Fleet Center, Boston Common and Copley Square to the Big Dig, Government Center to fashionable Newbury Street, Quincy Market to the Prudential Tower, and more. And, as the best of Boston unfolds before your eyes, your ConDUCKtor will be giving you lots of little known facts and interesting insights about our unique and wonderful city. And just when you think you've seen it all, there's more. It's time for "Splashdown" as your ConDUCKtor splashes your DUCK right into the Charles River for a breathtaking view of the Boston and Cambridge skylines, the kind of view you just won't get anywhere else. So take the ride of your life. Hop on a Boston Duck Tour! Important Note: All foreign language tours depart from Prudential Center
Day Trip to Martha's Vineyard
Get picked up from your Boston hotel in a mini-coach for a comfortable and relaxing 1.5-hour ride to Falmouth. Water, a light morning snack, and light commentary will be provided.Once in Falmouth, you'll be dropped off at the Island Queen Dock where you'll board the passenger ferry. Your ferry ticket is included so you won't have to wait in line at the dock. Relax on a short 35-minute mini-cruise as you sail across the sparkling waters off the coast of Massachusetts.You will arrive at the island of Martha's Vineyard around 9:30am. You will then have approximately six hours to explore Martha's Vineyard on your own. Your bus driver will be happy to provide you with more information and maps of the area should you wish to book additional activities. Upgrade to a 3-hour narrated island tour to get an initial overview of the island. On the tour you will have a 15-20-minute stop at the Gay Head cliffs in scenic Aquinnah, where the first lighthouse was built. Next, you'll pass through the beautiful historic village of Edgartown. Along the way, enjoy the commentary from your professional tour guides as they share their knowledge of the island's history and present-day events. You will then have approximately 2.5 hours to explore Martha’s Vineyard on your own. Upon completion of your day on the Island, you will board the ferry which departs at 3:45pm for a relaxing sail back to Falmouth, where the shuttle will be waiting to complete the final leg of your unforgettable day trip experience. A light snack and water will be provided on your trip back to Boston.
Boston in One Day Sightseeing Tour
Meet in Downtown Boston in the morning or arrange for pickup from your hotel. Get ready for a full day of sightseeing! Throughout your 7-hour tour, you’ll see the Boston area’s main must-see sights while learning some fascinating history from your expert guide.Start with a drive by comfortable coach to neighboring Cambridge, where you'll drive by the campuses of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University. See historic Harvard Yard before continuing on to the nearby town of Lexington, where you’ll stop to visit historic Cambridge Common and the Lexington Battle Green (formally Lexington Common), the site of the first shots of the American Revolutionary War. Your guide will entertain you with historical anecdotes as you obverse this US National Historic Landmark. Next, head to the town of Concord to see the Battle Road Trail, the route that Paul Revere took when he warned the Minutemen about the oncoming of British troops. You’ll also see the homes of novelist Louisa May Alcott and essayist and poet Ralph Waldo Emerson, and stop by the notable Old North Bridge.Back in Boston, start your afternoon with 1.5 hours of free time at the Faneuil Hall Marketplace (Quincy Market) to explore, shop and have lunch on your own. Then, hop back on the bus and begin your narrated sightseeing tour of Boston. View Beacon Hill’s 18th-century steeples and stately townhouses and explore the West End and North End neighborhoods. See the New England Aquarium from the outside, cruise through the Seaport District, view the site of the Boston Massacre, and stop to visit the USS Constitution, a wooden-hulled, masted ship named by President George Washington after the US Constitution. This is the world's oldest commissioned naval vessel still afloat!See below for a full list of sights seen on your Boston sightseeing tour. At the end of the day, you’ll be taken back to your original departure point with a whole new appreciation for Boston.
Boston Whale Watching Cruise on a High-Speed Catamaran
You'll visit Stellwagen Bank, the East Coast's most famous whale watching destination. Stellwagen's heavy concentration of humpback, finback, and minke whales guarantees an adventure filled with opportunities to view and learn about whales as they frolic in their natural habitat. Each Boston Whale Watching Cruise is narrated and guided by a naturalist from the noted Whale Center of New England (WCNE). The WCNE has been studying the whales of New England for more than 20 years and its members are recognized worldwide as authorities on whales. One of the whales you're likely to spot during a Boston Whale Watching Cruise is the humpback. These Northern hemisphere humpbacks reach an average length of 50 feet, and a weight of about 37 tons! Sadly, they're also among the most endangered, and its estimated that only 8 percent of their original population remains. With the data collected on each cruise, WCNE is able to further the understanding of whales and their world. And, their presence on board ensures that your whale watch will be an exciting and educational trip. Whale sightings on every whale watch. If you do not see a whale on your trip, you will receive a free ticket for a future Boston Whale Watching Cruise. The catamarans feature 3 outside decks for optimum viewing capability. Inside you will find climate controlled cabin space with cushioned seating, tables, state-of-the-art audio-visual, and a galley offering snacks and beverages for purchase.
New England Coastal Tour from Boston
Morning pickup is available from downtown Boston hotels if pre-arranged at time of booking. Otherwise, meet in downtown Boston and hop aboard a luxury air-conditioned coach for a comfortable, scenic ride north through North Shore, the region between Boston and New Hampshire. Soak up views of the rocky coastline dotted with marshes, wetlands, beaches and harbors. Your guide will explain why this is an important historical, cultural and economic region of Massachusetts. When you cross the Main border, stop in the town of Kennebunkport for free time to enjoy lunch on your own at one of the many eateries. Kennebunk's charming tree-lined streets showcase typical 18th- and 19th-century architecture constructed by merchants and sea captains. Afterward, continue your journey along the coast. Your next stop is Nubble Light, formally known as the Cape Neddick Lighthouse. Located on Cape Neddick near entrance to York River, this 19th-century lighthouse is a famous American icon and a classic example of a picturesque lighthouse, so be sure to snap some photos! You’ll also drive by Walker Point to view President Bush's summer home. Return to Kennebunkport for more free time to walk around and browse shops, and then relax on your ride back to Boston. This tour is seasonal and only operates from May to October.