Wondering when is the best time to visit New England? That all depends on what you’re hoping to do. If you’re trying to escape the summer heat, the beaches of Martha’s Vineyard and Block Island offer cool and scenic respite by the Atlantic Ocean. During winter, mountain towns like Stowe welcome skiers and snowboarders craving epic adventures on the open snow. And though certain areas get busy during peak autumn leaf-peeping season, you can otherwise take advantage of smaller crowds during the spring and fall transitional periods.

For a better idea of what to expect when, here’s our guide to determine when is your best time to visit New England.

Winter high season: December to February

Best for skiing, snowboarding and snowy winter scenery

First, if you want a bargain, plan your trip for winter in seaside towns like Bar Harbor. Hotels often slash their prices in winter by 50% or more. Keep in mind that some businesses can close during the low season, and you’ll have to be prepared for frigid temperatures. Be prepared for a potential Nor’easter: occurring between September and April, these storms bring strong winds, large waves and often heavy precipitation that can damage coastlines and cause flooding.

However, when ski season is in full swing (December through February), rates skyrocket at mountain resorts. In particular, mountain towns like Stowe and Manchester (in Vermont) draw major tourist crowds with their famed ski slopes and posh hotels and resorts. For fewer crowds and a more rustic skiing experience, try areas like Cannon Mountain and Waterville Valley in New Hampshire’s White Mountains.

Spring shoulder season: March to May

Best for bargain hunting and (relative) lack of crowds

While spring officially begins in March, some of New England’s ski resorts stay open until April and May, and even destinations at lower elevations can still experience some icy weather early on. You will need to prepare for the occasional snow showers in March, and for rain showers later in the season. But if you don’t mind the potential for wet weather, you can score lower prices on hotels and flights during the spring shoulder season.

And if you’re hoping to do some sightseeing in and around Boston, you might be able to score some deals during spring, but be aware that the city gets busy during Patriots Day and the Boston Marathon in April.

Summer in Rhode Island means water sports, beachcombing, outdoor dining and open-air concerts. Voyage/Shutterstock

Summer high season: June to August

Best for beach trips and festival fun

After months of cold, wintery skies and a sometimes way-too-brief spring, summer arrives in epic fashion in New England. From late June through August, beaches, nature reserves and lakeside resorts are the places to be, followed by evenings spent outdoors dining, drinking and catching open-air entertainment from concerts at Tanglewood to Fourth-of-July fireworks. Not surprisingly, this is the most popular time of year to visit, with high accommodation prices and heavy traffic along the coast and at inland resorts (especially on weekends).

Summertime is the prime time for enjoying New England’s legendary beaches. Though you will have to brave the tourist crowds, you will be rewarded with warm weather, (generally) sunny skies, and spectacular coastal scenery in areas like Acadia National Park in Maine and Cape Cod in Massachusetts. If you’re up for trying somewhere a little less touristy, Block Island in Rhode Island offers a nice alternative.

The summer season also means plenty of musical festivals. In Western Massachusetts, the Berkshires is where you will find the lively classical music and jazz concerts at Tanglewood. In Vermont, you can experience the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival on the shores of Lake Champlain every June.

Fall is also harvest time: tuck into a variety of apples in Vermont. Robophoto1/Shutterstock

Fall shoulder season: September to November

Best for peak fall foliage and spooky seasonal activities

Every fall, the trees fling off that staid New England green and deck their boughs with flaming reds, light-bending yellows and ostentatious oranges. We’re talking about the changing of the guard from summer to autumn, better known as leaf-peeping season. The changing leaves (September to mid-October) heralds another busy travel period (and elevated lodging prices).

You can experience the beauty on hiking trails, along winding roads or seated on a park bench in Boston Common. Vermont is the star of the fall foliage show, though you’ll find spectacular displays all across New England. We especially love the unique mountain scenery in areas like Mt. Mansfield and Shelburne in Vermont. When you’re planning your own autumn leaf-peeping excursion, check local and regional publications like Yankee Magazine for weather conditions and fall foliage maps. In general, higher elevations peak first (mid-September), with the lowest, southernmost regions typically reaching maximum color saturation in mid-October.

Since autumn means harvest season at New England’s farms, this is a great time to enjoy some of the region’s finest delicacies. A top highlight is the Tunbridge World’s Fair in Vermont, which features everything from sheep-shearing contests and carnival rides and to a cornucopia of only-in-Vermont sweet and savory treats.

Frolic in a snowy wonderland in the mountains of Maine in winter. Andrew Siegel/Shutterstock

Best time to visit New England: a month-by-month guide

January

Avg. daytime max: 37°F

Days of precipitation: 8

January tends to sport New England’s coldest temperatures, and it can often be the snowiest month as well, making it a great time to visit the region’s ski resorts. Later in the month, expect plenty of ice carvings and festivities at the Stowe Winter Carnival.

Key events: Stowe Winter Carnival, Rhode Island Brew Fest, New England International Auto Show, Sun Food and Wine Fest

February

Avg. daytime max: 39°F

Days of precipitation: 7

Around Valentine’s Day, Newport (Rhode Island) holds its annual Winter Festival full of tasty food and classic rock music. Later in the month, chocoholics can rejoice in all the delectable delights at the Chocolate Festival at the Mt. Washington Valley of New Hampshire.

Key events: Newport Winter Festival, Mt. Washington Valley Chocolate Festival, Keene Ice & Snow Festival, U.S. National Toboggan Championships

Brush the end of winter aside with some delectable dining during restaurant week. MyTravelCurator/Shutterstock

March

Avg. daytime max: 45°F

Days of precipitation: 8

Typically, the ski resorts remain snowy and busy in March, but the weather might start to thaw out in the coastal areas. Prepare for plenty of precipitation throughout the region.

Key events: Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Maine Restaurant Week

April

Avg. daytime max: 58°F

Days of precipitation: 8

As ski season winds down in the New England mountains, the action picks up in Boston with the world-famous Boston Marathon. Staying in Massachusetts, you can also find Patriots’ Day events in cities like Lexington, where the first battles of the Revolutionary War were fought.

Key events: Boston Marathon, Patriots’ Day in Lexington, New England Folk Festival, Vermont Maple Festival

May

Avg. daytime max: 67°F

Days of precipitation: 8

By May, the weather starts to turn warm, though the tourists typically don’t overwhelm beach towns like Provincetown and Bar Harbor until Memorial Day Weekend. This is a great month to catch the flowers blooming throughout the region’s parks and gardens.

Key events: Lilac Sunday at Harvard

Pride brings peak flamboyance to Provincetown in June. Vadim 777/Shutterstock

June

Avg. daytime max: 78°F

Days of precipitation: 8

With warmer weather, expect more beach crowds (and higher prices). If you’re hoping to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month in uniquely New England style, head to Provincetown for their annual celebration. Meanwhile in Vermont, sweet music lights up the shores of Lake Champlain with the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival.

Key events: Provincetown Pride, Burlington Discover Jazz Festival, Quechee Hot Air Balloon Festival, Travelers (Golf) Championship, Laconia Motorcycle Week

July

Avg. daytime max: 83°F

Days of precipitation: 6

July tends to mark the peak of high season at New England’s beaches, so expect peak crowds (and peak prices) at hotspots like Nantucket and Newport. Moving inland, July also means major music festivals.

Key events: Tanglewood Music Festival, Lowell Folk Festival, Bang on a Can Summer Music Festival, Boston Harborfest, Newport Hall of Fame (Tennis) Open

August

Avg. daytime max: 82°F

Days of precipitation: 7

The weather tends to stay warm in August, and the beaches stay booked and busy with all sorts of festivities. Perhaps the biggest event on the coast is the prestigious Newport Jazz Festival, but don’t sleep on the week-long Carnival in Provincetown later in the month.

Key events: Newport Jazz Festival, Provincetown Carnival, Maine Lobster Festival, Rhythm & Roots Music Festival

September

Avg. daytime max: 73°F

Days of precipitation: 6

While the weather starts to cool down in September, you might get a few more warm days for a late-season beach escape. Also, the Vermont town of Tunbridge welcomes the arrival of autumn with its own World’s Fair that combines a host of unique farm attractions with plenty of only-in-Vermont farm-to-table foods.

Key events: Tunbridge World’s Fair, Hampton Beach Seafood Festival, Maine Open Lighthouse Day, New Hampshire Highland Games & Festival

Tour roadside farm stands selling fresh produce, plus flowers and apple cider in the fall. Debbie Eckert/Shutterstock







October

Avg. daytime max: 63°F

Days of precipitation: 7

Throughout New England, October means the return of sweater weather, and most of the region tends to reach peak fall foliage early in the month. And if you want to get in the spirit of Halloween, no one does it better than Salem and its Haunted Happenings throughout October.

Key events: White Mountain Oktoberfest, Salem Haunted Happenings, Warner Fall Foliage Festival

November

Avg. daytime max: 52°F

Days of precipitation: 8

Most of the leaves on New England’s trees have fallen by November, and you might need to pull out your heavier winter attire should the snow start falling early. Get into the Thanksgiving spirit at the America’s Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration in Plymouth (Massachusetts) and the Maine Harvest Festival & Craft Show.

Key events: America’s Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration, Maine Harvest Festival & Craft Show, Franklin County Cider Days

December

Avg. daytime max: 43°F

Days of precipitation: 9

By December, winter tends to kick into full gear for nearly the entire region, and the return of winter snow allows the ski resorts to reopen. For holiday cheer, check out Woodstock’s Wassail Weekend in Vermont and the Kennebunkport Christmas Prelude in Maine.

Key events: Woodstock’s Wassail Weekend, Kennebunkport Christmas Prelude, Bethlehem (Connecticut) Christmas Town Festival, First Night Boston





This article is adapted from the New England guidebook published in January 2025.