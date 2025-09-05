The Ultimate Fall Road Trip Through New England

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New England positively bursts with color in fall, drawing leaf-peepers from around the world. As the leaves change, crowds gather to appreciate the vibrant display of fiery reds, rich golds and bright oranges draping the region’s gorgeous forests and mountains.

Having grown up in the Northeast, I’ve taken many road trips to absorb the fiesta of color and photograph the seasonal splendor across New England. I put together this route from my current home base in upstate New York – beyond the boundaries of New England but a solid fall foliage state in its own right – to take in some of my favorite celebrated and lesser-known autumn spots.

This road trip will not disappoint; I’d take it again and again, and you should too. Here's how to go about it.



Road trip practicalities

Trip length: 6–9 days, 743 miles as a loop; 5–7 days, 482 miles one-way.

When to arrive: Mid-September to mid-October is the best time to visit New England for peak foliage.

Where to start and end: Fly into Albany International Airport in New York. A full loop returns you to Albany, or go one way to Bethel, ME, and fly out of Portland, ME, which is a 90-minute drive south.

Things to know: Be alert for wildlife, particularly at dawn and dusk. Deer, bears and moose can be a hazard. If you’re driving at night, expect rural routes to be very dark. The only area where you'll need to avoid rush hour traffic is around Concord, NH. When driving the Kancamagus Hwy (Rte 112), leave earlier in the morning or later in the evening (before dark) to avoid congestion, busy overlooks and crowded points of interest. Only pull off at designated parking areas where it’s safe to stop.

What to pack: Layers are key. The weather can range from mornings that are so crisp you can see your breath, to T-shirt temperatures around midday, to bouts of rain, heavy wind and even snow. Be prepared for everything with hiking boots, long underwear, short- and long-sleeved tops, a fleece layer, a waterproof and windproof jacket, and a winter hat. And it’s not a New England fall without a cozy sweater, so bring one of those, too. Finally, bring a good quality camera – those photos aren’t going to take themselves!

Stop 1: Saratoga Springs, NY

Vibes: Somewhat upscale, yet relaxed.

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Do: After leaving Albany, your first stop is Saratoga Springs. As pretty as a fall postcard, it offers great food and a plethora of outdoor activities in the nearby hills and mountains. I grew up here, and it’s a beautiful little city, with lots of history, art and culture. In the fall, the area is decorated in gorgeous colors. To experience the springs that give the town its name, try Roosevelt Baths & Spa, which has an authentic mineral bath, or take a walk through Saratoga Spa State Park with its 21 public springs.

Eat: Stroll on Broadway or through Congress Park, and grab a bite at one of the city's amazing restaurants – try sushi from Morrissey’s Lounge & Bistro, tapas from Boca Bistro or pizza and salad from 9 Miles East Farm – before hitting the road to Vermont.

The drive: It's 31 miles from Albany International Airport to Saratoga Springs (35–40 minutes); 45 miles from Saratoga Springs to Manchester, VT (1 hour 15 minutes). You’ll get an uplifting taste of Northeast scenery on the section from Saratoga to Manchester, with endless hills, multicolored forests and quaint towns.

Stop 2: Manchester, VT

Vibes: Storybook fall views and farms.

Hill Farm Inn in Manchester, VT. Lauren Breedlove for Lonely Planet

Do: Arriving in Manchester, you’ll find that the mood is much the same as in Saratoga, so eat, drink, walk and be merry! Stroll the fairly easy path from the Red Gate trailhead to Equinox Pond for autumnal views. The local book shop, Northshire Bookstore, is a local favorite and big enough to lose your family in. (In fact, grab a hot chocolate or coffee at nearby Colburn Cafe before you go in, and you'll be in no rush to go anywhere else.)

Eat: Make a reservation at the chef’s table at the Restaurant at Hill Farm just outside of town and arrive hungry – you will not be disappointed. In town, sandwiches from Zoey’s Deli & Bakery are perfect for a picnic, and the Copper Grouse is a go-to for cocktails and elevated pub food.

Stay: Regardless of whether or not you ate dinner there, Hill Farm's inn is also a wonderful spot to stay. You'll want to linger on its sprawling porch for happy hour drinks, accompanied by on-site alpacas and foliage-filled views of the Equinox Valley and Green Mountains. There are pet-friendly cottages, and common areas include a cozy breakfast dining room (the scones are ridiculously good) and a large, enticing room with a fireplace and tiny bar. The Barnstead Inn is another excellent accommodation within walking distance to Manchester's town center, equipped with charming rooms and suites, plenty of outdoor gathering spaces and access to a sauna and gym.

The drive: It's 111 miles from Manchester to Stowe, VT (2 hours 30 minutes). If the first leg was a taste of fall splendor, consider the drive to Stowe along Vermont’s scenic Rte 100 to be the main course: farmland, mountains, friendly general stores, roadside waterfalls and a rustic patchwork of foliage hues.

Notable stops along the way include tumbling Moss Glen Falls and the small riverside town of Warren, VT, with its own collection of idyllic falls, accessed just before you get to town. Drive along the short Main St to see the covered bridge before grabbing a delicious sandwich and some maple syrup to bring home from the Warren Store. If you stop in Waitsfield (also along Rte 100), pop into Addison West, a design-forward shop beautifully appointed with home decor, gifts, local finds and Vermont-made products from skincare to textiles.

Stop 3: Stowe, VT

Vibes: Warm and snuggly, straight out of a Hallmark movie.

Near Stowe, VT. Lauren Breedlove for Lonely Planet

Do: Drive the 15-mile Smuggler’s Notch Road (Vermont Rte 108). This popular mountain pass draws eager visitors, who meander wide-eyed through a landscape of foliage and giant boulders. Waterfalls, abundant hiking trails and downright stunning scenery are guaranteed. For an easy walk and views of a perfect trifecta of road, mountains and leaf color, park and follow the start of the Barnes Camp Trail. Alternative routes include the 3-mile Sterling Pond Trail and the gondola (open until mid-October) up to the tippy top of Mt Mansfield for a bird’s-eye perspective over the woodland. Just 10 miles northwest of Stowe is Smuggler's Notch, another beloved Vermont mountain resort in Jeffersonville. Through the resort, book a sauna at Bootlegger's Basin and you'll have the cedar sauna and a neighboring pond for cold plunge all to yourself.

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Eat: Dine downtown in a historic home at Butler’s Pantry. It serves a fantastic breakfast, with quality dinner fare off a seasonally inspired menu. Grab an aprés-adventure drink like a local at the Matterhorn – it's always a happening spot. If you venture to Jeffersonville, try Lot 6 Brewing. Even if you don't drink beer, the food is seasonal and phenomenal (and if the smash burger taco is on the menu, don't skip it).

Stay: Stop for one or two nights at the Field Guide Lodge, with modern amenities and a boutique feel, set in a great location between the heart of downtown and the start of the Notch drive. Alternatively, von Trapp Family Lodge is a family-friendly option with hints of Austria and scenic Vermont views across the property's 2600 acres.

The drive: It's74 miles from Stowe to Littleton, NH, via Cabot, VT (1 hour 35 minutes). This portion of the route isn’t a long stretch, but the scenery packs a punch, and the day involves cheese. About halfway, take a detour to stretch your legs on the quick but steep Nichols Ledge Trail, where the fall panorama will leave you more breathless than the uphill climb. A bonus reward comes as you pass through the tiny town of Cabot, VT, famed for its tasty cheddar. Pop into the Cabot Village Store to pick up some cheese and other snacks for a picnic at nearby Molly’s Falls Pond State Park. Afterward, you can cross the border into New Hampshire, then head to Littleton via Rte 2 and Hwy 93, or add about 10 minutes for the more scenic route along back roads through pretty Peacham, VT.

Stop 4: Littleton, NH

Vibes: Quaint and big on hearty breakfasts and brunches.

Left: Mt Washington in New Hampshire. Lauren Breedlove Right: Littleton, NH. Lauren Breedlove for Lonely Planet (2)

Do: Walk the riverside trail in downtown Littleton, wave to the statue of Pollyanna – the beloved children's character created by local author Eleanor H Porter – and peruse the local farmers market if you’re here on a Sunday. Littleton is a convenient base for exploring New Hampshire’s White Mountain National Forest, with a sweep of hiking trails around landmark Mt Washington. It's also very close to Franconia Notch State Park, where you can marvel at the colorful leaves along the Flume Gorge trail. It's worth getting up early for sunrise at Artist’s Bluff; reached via a 1.5-mile loop with sweeping views that truly shine at first light. Anchoring the east end of Main St is the former Littleton Opera House, which houses the Historical Museum (open Wednesdays and Saturdays). From there, take a stroll up Main and stop in Chutters, with its gloriously long candy counter.

Eat: Grab wood-cooked bites and some fresh brews at Schilling Beer Co. After a good night's sleep, enjoy a satisfying breakfast – this town’s favorite meal – at the Coffee Pot or pick up some pastries from Crumb Bum Bakery.

Stay: Stay one or two nights at the historic Thayers Inn, within walking distance of everywhere in town. You'll then be able to say you slept in the same hotel as a slew of former US presidents and famous actors.

Dixville Notch. Lauren Breedlove for Lonely Planet.

The drive: It's 173 miles from Littleton to Lake Francis State Park, NH (4 hours). Be ready for an early morning and a long day – but one jam-packed with scenery and remote wandering. Get a jump on the other road-trippers and be one of the first to hit the epic Kancamagus Scenic Byway (Rte 112), a 34-mile stunner of a drive, loaded with overlooks and trailheads.

You’ll venture east from Lincoln, NH, to Conway, NH, before heading north on Rte 16 toward Dixville Notch State Park. Here, the 1.5-mile round-trip Table Rock trail (not to be confused with a trail of the same name in Maine!) offers a top-notch fall vista. Less than an hour to the north, you’ll land at Lake Francis State Park near the town of Pittsburg, NH, your home base within Moose Alley.

Stop 5: Moose Alley and Lake Francis State Park, NH

Vibes: Remote, remote, remote – a place to be one with nature.

Clockwise from top left: Moose Alley. Moose crossing. A lake in Moose Alley. Beaver Brook Falls. Lauren Breedlove for Lonely Planet (4)

Do: Look out for moose! This area (and adjacent Rte 3) is known as Moose Alley for a reason. Loaded with wetlands, ponds and lakes, it’s a great place to try to spot these enormous deer – though keep a safe distance. If big herbivores aren't your thing, drift along back roads, go kayaking or canoeing, hang out by the campfire or stargaze.

Eat: If you plan to camp, stop for provisions in nearby Colebrook, NH. Alternatively, pop into one of the local pubs or treat yourself to a meal at Murphy’s Steakhouse.

Stay: Camp for a night at Lake Francis State Park. Or if you prefer an actual bed, book a room or a cabin At Bear Tree, just up the road.

The drive: It's 64 miles from Lake Francis State Park to Maine's Grafton Notch State Park (1 hour 30 minutes). You might see moose on this stretch, too. Be sure to stop at Beaver Brook Falls, a roadside wonder accessible from Rte 145 just north of Colebrook. You’ll be doubling back along a portion of Rte 26 that you followed earlier, but it’s a good time to fit in extra hikes or scenic views that you skipped, particularly around Dixville Notch State Park.

Then you’ll continue over the border into Maine for more foliage goodness within Grafton Notch State Park. The drive itself is positively gorgeous, with numerous places where you can pull over to take it all in or enhance the experience with a hike or a picnic. Popular natural attractions here include Moose Cave, Mother Walker Falls and the Spruce Meadow Picnic Area.

Stop 6: Grafton Notch State Park and Bethel, ME

Vibes: Chilled, with post-hike brews in a ski-resort setting.

Grafton Notch State Park. Lauren Breedlove for Lonely Planet

Do: Spend most of the afternoon exploring Grafton Notch State Park. The hiking here can be pretty challenging, requiring some scrambling and ladder climbs in spots, so make sure you're mindful of the route you choose. There are options for everyone, and you'll likely spot a few people hiking the AT top to bottom, too, as this stretch is usually the beginning of the end for those who started in spring at Springer Mountain in Georgia. If you happen to hit an unusually warm fall day, duck by Frenchman's Hole, a tucked-away but beloved swimming hole a few miles down the road in Newry. After that, grab some freshly baked goods (you've earned them) from the cutest little pie stand, Puzzle Mountain Bakery on Rte 26 (the blueberry pie and strawberry-rhubarb jam come recommended). Then head to Sunday River Brewing Co and saddle up by the bar for pub grub and cold brews. If thirst lingers, grab an extra brew at Steam Mill Brewing or The Matterhorn, which is closed all summer, opens in the fall and stocks hooks above the bar with mugs owned by regulars.

Eat: If you’re craving Italian, book in for dinner at Watershed Wood-Fired Kitchen in downtown Bethel. The Matterhorn and Steam Mill also have solid menus, too, if happy hour extends into dinner.

Stay: Break for the night at the Queen Anne guesthouse, Elizabeth.

The drive: Hopefully, you’re well rested – this section of the drive is quite lengthy – 181 miles from Bethel to Brattleboro, VT (3 hours 30 minutes). Venture back into New Hampshire on Rte 2, then connect to Rte 10 via Rte 3, and take Hwy 91 going south. Make a pit stop in scenic Woodstock, VT, a 15-minute detour from the highway. The town is a little charmer, with covered bridges and a beautiful town square called the Green. Before you reach Woodstock, stop at Quechee Gorge for a great photo opportunity.

Stop 7: Brattleboro, VT

Vibes: Artsy and laid-back.

Battleboro, VT. SeaLandSkyPhoto/Shutterstock

Do: Sneak into neighboring Massachusetts and check out Royalston Falls before pausing for some art appreciation in Brattleboro's walkable downtown. Crammed with galleries and antique shops, this is a great place to purchase a souvenir from your New England road trip. Just across the Connecticut River, you can stand at the westernmost point in New Hampshire.

Eat: Sniffing around the farmers market is a quintessential Brattleboro experience.

Stay: Stop for one night at the Inn on Putney Road, a B&B in a building that was formerly an asylum, set in a beautiful garden.

The drive: It's 81 miles from Brattleboro to Albany International Airport (2 hours); 85 miles from Brattleboro to Saratoga Springs (2 hours 15 minutes). Whether you’re heading back to Albany or finishing up in Saratoga Springs, Vermont’s Rte 9 will cap off your trip with a scenic bang. This route is dotted with inviting small towns such as Wilmington, VT, and there's a beaut of a backdrop, with plenty of overlooks where you can take photos and absorb a last dose of seasonal color before heading home.

Tips for electric vehicles

If you’re planning to tackle this trip in an electric vehicle, you’ll find abundant charging stations on some stretches but very few on others. In more remote regions, such as northern New Hampshire and western Maine, you’ll have to plan ahead and charge when the opportunity arises. There's a charging station in Colebrook, so it’s wise to top up there when spending time around Lake Francis State Park. On the leg from Bethel to Brattleboro, charge up in Gorham, NH, and Bradford, NH, or White River Junction and Woodstock, VT. This map is a stellar resource for finding charging points.