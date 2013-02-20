Welcome to Portland
Set on a peninsula jutting into the gray waters of Casco Bay, Portland's always been a city of the sea. Established in 1633 as a fishing village, it grew to become New England's largest port. Today, the Old Port district is the town's historic heart, with handsomely restored brick buildings filled with cafes, shops and bars. The working wharves keep things from getting too precious or museum-like, though, as fishmongers in rubber boots mingle with well-heeled Yankee matrons.
Narrated Sightseeing Tour of Portland Maine Aboard a Vintage Fire Engine
Portland Fire Engine Co. operates a unique narrated sightseeing tour of Portland, Maine aboard a Vintage Fire Engine. We explore the peninsula of Portland and its many lighthouses and forts as well as the amazing architectural buildings hidden inside the cobble stoned streets that make up our wonderful city. The tour is a great way of reliving Portland’s past. Viewing the area while high up on the Fire Engine gives amazing views of Casco Bay as well as fantastic opportunities for photographs. The tours are approximately 50 minutes in length and are fully narrated by a very knowledgeable guide while displaying high resolution photographs from the Maine Historical Society via our on-board multimedia system, which includes a large flat LED TV. Tours require a minimum of 4 passengers to run, with a maximum of 13 people per Engine. Larger groups/parties will be split up allowing time for shopping, eating, or just exploring the Old Port.
Private Sunset Charter on a Vintage Lobster Boat
Each charter includes a captain as well as a deckhand who will serve as your guide. You will meet your guide at Bell Buoy Park, 72 Commercial Street, Portland ME. This is adjacent to the Casco Bay Lines Ferry Terminal. Your guide will escort you down the ramp to the water taxi dock and assist you with boarding MONHEGAN, our vintage lobster boat.We will depart Portland Harbor and pass by Bug Light, Fort Gorges, Spring Point Ledge Light, and Fort Scammel as we make our way toward Portland Head Light. Your guide will point out these and other interesting sights as well as any wildlife we encounter. If you wish, you can bring aboard food or beverages, and your guide will be happy to assist in serving. MONHEGAN is stocked with glassware, plates, and utensils. We provide a cooler with ice and bottled water on all charters. Alcohol may be responsibly consumed by our guests of legal age. From Portland Head Light, your captain will navigate through some of the islands of Casco Bay. You will watch Maine's rocky, tree-lined coast slip by as you relax on our deck chairs. MONHEGAN is a very stable vessel, and she is outfitted with a retractable weather cover so your comfort aboard is assured. As the sun gets low and bathes Casco Bay in golden light, your captain will round Great Diamond Island and turn into the setting sun for the final leg of your cruise. You will be treated to views of Portland's skyline silhouetted by the setting sun. Throughout the cruise, guests will find ample opportunities for photos. Can you imagine a more perfect finish to your day in Maine?
10-Day New England Fall Foliage Tour including Cape Cod
Day1Start your adventure Merrimack, New Hampshire. The Merrimack Premium Outlets will be open and we will offer complimentary transportation to the Outlets or to the Anheuser Busch Brewery for a tour and a tasting. This evening, we will welcome you to New England with a welcome drink and dinner. Dinner includedDay 2Travel to coastal Maine and explore the Light House Trail. The first stop will be at Nubble Light, one of the most photographed points in Maine. This will be followed by a New England Lobster Lunch. In the afternoon, you'll visit Portland and the famous Portland Head Light as well as other lighthouses in the area. Breakfast & Lunch includedDay 3Enjoy a cruise of Squam Lake, used as the setting in the movie "On Golden Pond". Enjoy a gourmet box lunch or lunch at Walter's Basin restaurant before having an interactive experience at the Squam Lake at the Squam Lake Science Center staring New Hampshire Wildlife. Breakfast & Dinner includedDay 4Have a "Taste of Vermont". Your first stop is at the Cabot Creamery Annex for a sampling of some of Vermont's finest Cheeses.We will continue on to Cold Holler where you can enjoy a taste of Apple Cider and lunch on your own at the Apple Core Dinner. We will stop to see how maple syrupp is made and a tasting on the way back. Breakfast includedDay 5Travel to the top of Cannon Mountain by Aerial Tram. In the afternoon, cross the Kancamagus Highway, which offers some of the most dramatic fall colors and scenic covered bridges. Breakfast & Dinner includedDay 6Visit Newport, Rhode Island and enjoy a sail aboard a schooner around Newport Harbor followed by a tour on one of the historic Mansions. Breakfast & Dinner includedDay 7Enjoy a tour of historic Boston. The first stop is the USS Constitution. Next see the Old North Church and Paul Revere's home. Visit Quincy Market for shopping and lunch. In the afternoon, see the State House, Boston Common, Trinity Church and other Boston Highlights. Breakfast includedDay 8Enjoy a full narrated historic tour of Nantucket, famous as the world's foremost whaling port in the 18th century. The tour covers The Old Mill, "Sconset" Village with its rose-covered cottages, Low Beach, Sankaty Head Lighthouse, Cranberry bogs and Nantucket moors. That evening, you'll enjoy a New England Lobster dinner.Day 9Tour Cape Cod National Sea Shore on the way to Provincetown. In the afternoon, enjoy a whale-watching cruise or a Cape Cod Dune Tour. Breakfast & Dinner includedDay 10On the last day, tour Hyannis with stops at the Kennedy Memorial before continuing onto the JFK Presidential Library.
MetroDemic Scavenger Hunt in Portland
Race to save Portland from a deadly epidemic. This off-beat game is played by teams of 2-4 people. Armed with only your wits and your cell phones, you will try to help a team of completely inept scientists discover the cure to a mysterious disease known as “the playgue”.As you walk to different outbreaks within a 4 block radius (starting Pioneer Courthouse Square), be prepared to solve scavenger hunt questions, pub-style trivia, and brain puzzles at each location to earn points. Points earned are lives saved. Your entire team must work together using their collective knowledge and the ability to find all of the world’s information on their mobile phones.The game permits up to 2 pauses in case the kids create a bio-hazard or your sister-in-law starts complaining about blisters. This self-guided event can be played on any smartphone or tablet device. Your team can start whenever they are ready, as long as it is during daylight hours.
Private Narrated Sightseeing Tour of Portland Maine Aboard a Vintage Fire Engine
Architectural Tour of Tate House Museum
The historic Tate House was constructed for Captain George Tate and his family in 1755. A Senior Mast Agent for the British Royal Navy, Captain Tate was successful and his status in the community is reflected by the unique style of architecture he selected for his home. With its clapboards still unpainted, Tate House is one of two residences in Maine with an unusual subsumed dormer in the gambrel roof. As the only pre-Revolutionary home in Greater Portland that is open to the public, the impressive period furnishings, beautiful grounds and herb gardens, and interesting architecture of Tate House offer an insightful glimpse at the 18th century and life in Colonial Maine. Your experienced guide will bring you through the home from the depths of the cellar to the top of the attic. You'll learn about the "marriage marks" in the rafters of the attic, see the base of the home's well-proportioned chimney, and more. These tours last roughly an hour and a half and are conducted by request. The architectural tours are generally geared toward age 16 and up.