Kids aged zero to 10 years shriek and squeal as they haul traps aboard a replica lobster boat, milk a fake cow on a model farm, operate a sound studio, or monkey around on an indoor rock-climbing wall. The highlight of this ultra-interactive, upbeat place (more a play center than a museum) might be the 3rd-floor camera obscura, where a single pinhole projects a panoramic view of downtown Portland. Lots of activities and performances, too.

On first Fridays, the museum is $2 from 5pm to 8pm.