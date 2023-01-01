Maine Wildlife Park

Not quite a zoo but a great place to view native Maine wildlife, this park is a bucolic reserve with picnic tables, short walking trails and animal enclosures. Residing here are various animals (30 species, including bears, moose, lynx, eagles, cougars and a beaver) that can't be released back into the wild because they were injured, orphaned, or raised in captivity.

If you have kids along, be sure to bring quarters so you can purchase animal feed from gumball-style feed containers to give to some of the animals (including bears). Avid photographers can buy a photo pass ($50 per hour), which gives free guided access inside the animal enclosures for close-up pics.