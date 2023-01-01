Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village

The Shakers, a Protestant religious sect named for their habit of ecstatic spiritual dancing, once inhabited communities up and down the East Coast. They believed in simple living, prayer, egalitarianism and hard work – as well as celibacy, which is likely why their numbers have dwindled over time to precisely two members at Sabbathday Lake, the last active Shaker community in the world (established in 1783). Many non-Shaker volunteers and workers help out around the farm and in the village.

You can take an interesting one-hour guided tour (hourly from 10:30am, though the last is at 3:15pm) of the lovely 19th-century farm village. Among the plain, white, well-kept buildings of the community are the meeting house, a museum and a shop selling the community's famed crafts as well as herbs, teas, honeys, yarn, and other produce from the village's substantial farm. Most other buildings, including the impressive Brick Dwelling House, are not open to visitors – the exception being at 10am meetings (church service) on Sundays, when all are invited to attend (followed by coffee and donuts downstairs). When attending Sunday meetings, note that men should use the first stairwell (north), women the second stairwell (south).

To reach the village from Portland, take I-95 to exit 63, then continue along Rte 26 for another 12 miles (about 40 minutes).