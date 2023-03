This 1500-acre park is a popular and scenic place to swim, picnic and camp on the way to Portland. Sebago Lake is Maine’s second-largest lake, at 45 sq miles. If the beach gets too crowded, just step into the woods, where you can wander several miles of easy to moderate trails or bike the roadways. In summer, rangers lead talks, hikes and canoe trips; look for details on the bulletin board at the park entrance.

From Naples, turn left onto ME 114 and follow the signs to the park entrance.