Maine State Building

Built with Maine granite and hardwoods, this architecturally striking building houses a collection of photos, artwork and other memorabilia relating to Poland Spring. The building opens in the warmer months only (mid-May to mid-October).

Most astonishing of all is the mere building's existence. It was constructed in Chicago with materials sent from Maine for the World's Fair (also known as the Columbian Exposition). Afterwards, the building was taken apart then shipped back up to Maine by freight train, hauled to Poland Spring by oxcart and rebuilt to its original specifications – right down to the carved oak fireplace mantel.