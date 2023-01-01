The settlement of Poland Spring is famous for its mineral water, which is now sold throughout the USA. From the mid-19th century, Poland Spring was a destination for its curative waters and picturesque setting, so in the early 1900s a bottling facility was built – plus, eventually, a resort. Surrounding the resort is a golf course and a pretty, trailed-filled park. There are also various historical buildings you can visit, including the Maine State Building, a bottling museum and a chapel.

Poland Spring is 3 miles north of Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village on Rte 26.