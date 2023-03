Bowdoin, established in 1794, is one of the oldest colleges in the US and the alma mater of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, Nathaniel Hawthorne and US president Franklin Pierce. For a tour of the handsome campus, follow the signs from Maine St to Moulton Union. Smith Union is the student center; there's an information desk on the mezzanine, as well as a cafe, pub, lounge and small art gallery.

To find the free museums on campus, look for the large flagpole.