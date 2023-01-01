Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

These magnificent gardens are one of the state's most popular attractions. The verdant waterfront kingdom has 270 acres, with groomed trails winding through forest, meadows and ornamental gardens blooming with both native and exotic plant species. The storybook-themed children's garden offers interactive fun, and visitors with kids in tow shouldn't miss the daily story time, puppet theater or chicken-feeding (daily from mid-June to early September).

There's a changing range of garden and river tours along the Sheepscot River. Check the website for details of events and tours, including the gorgeous 'Gardens Aglow' event, which lights up chilly nights in the six weeks preceding Christmas.