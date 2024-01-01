Boothbay Harbor Footbridge

Midcoast Maine

A pedestrian footbridge links two sides of Boothbay Harbor, and is a popular spot for a simple, quiet stroll and a selfie in front of all the boats. In the middle of the bridge is a tender's house, still privately owned and occupied; the floor of the home includes a hatch through which supplies can be raised or lowered into or out of the house.

