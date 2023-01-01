Reid State Park

The highlights of this forested park include the rocky promontory of Griffith Head, and the long, windswept stretch of Mile and Half Mile Beaches – rare examples of sandy Maine coastline that boast a thriving sand dune ecology. The surfing here is considered some of the best in New England, but a heads-up: the water is still freezing! The park is located about 16 miles south of Bath (roughly a 30-minute drive).

No pets on the beach during summer (they can be brought if leashed from October to March).