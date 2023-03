If you're in need of a dip and the waters of Boothbay Harbor feel a little too frigid, head to this swimming hole, where the water is…well, also cold, but in a way that's more refreshing than laden with the imminent threat of hypothermia. Located off a little side road, Knickerbocker has a small pier and muddy bottom. It's popular for kayaking, canoeing and swimming.

You'll see signs for the lake about 1.5 miles from the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, on the road back to Boothbay Harbor.