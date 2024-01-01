Fisherman's Museum

Midcoast Maine

LoginSave

Fishing paraphernalia and photos, as well as a nautical chart of the entire Maine coast with all the lighthouses marked, are on display in the Pemaquid lighthouse keeper's house. It's staffed by volunteers, so has occasionally irregular hours. Admission is included with Pemaquid Lighthouse Park entry (adult/child $2/free).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • BATH, ME - MARCH 18: A flyer for a past event is seen Friday, March 18, 2016 at the Maine Maritime Museum boat shop in Bath, Maine. (Photo by Joel Page/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

    Maine Maritime Museum

    15.96 MILES

    There's a palpable mix of reflective nostalgia and horizon-scanning adventure at this wonderful museum, which preserves the Kennebec's long shipbuilding…

  • Gordon Chibroski, Staff Photographer. Friday, June 14, 2013. .Visitors to the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay are surrounded by a multitude of fauna and flora.

    Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

    8.1 MILES

    These magnificent gardens are one of the state's most popular attractions. The verdant waterfront kingdom has 270 acres, with groomed trails winding…

  • Rockland Harbor Breakwater Lighthouse

    Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse

    28.23 MILES

    Tackle the rugged stone breakwater that stretches almost 1 mile into Rockland Harbor from Jameson Point at the harbor's northern shore. Made of granite…

  • ROCKLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES - 2012/10/12: Farnsworth Art museum. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

    Farnsworth Art Museum

    27.01 MILES

    One of the country's best small regional museums, the Farnsworth houses a collection spanning 200 years of American art. Artists who have lived or worked…

  • La Verna Preserve

    La Verna Preserve

    4.57 MILES

    This forested nature reserve is pretty compact, but within its confines there are 2.5 miles of trails and some 3600ft of shoreline. This waterfront is…

  • Dodge Point Preserve

    Dodge Point Preserve

    11.25 MILES

    Some 500 acres of land, once managed as a tree farm, now constitute a lovely slice of preserved red pine woods and breezy riparian shorescapes. Four easy…

  • BRUNSWICK, ME - AUGUST 6: Six sculptures worth seeing in the midcoast area, including a Joshua Chamberlain statue at the entrance to the Bowdoin campus in Brunswick. (Photo by Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

    Bowdoin College

    23.36 MILES

    Bowdoin, established in 1794, is one of the oldest colleges in the US and the alma mater of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, Nathaniel Hawthorne and US…

  • A child walking on the boardwalk over natural dune, Popham Beach State Park, Maine. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

    Popham Beach State Park

    16.09 MILES

    This 6-mile-long sandy stretch is one of the prettiest in the state, with views of offshore islands and the Kennebec and Morse Rivers framing either end…

View more attractions

Nearby Midcoast Maine attractions

1. Pemaquid Lighthouse Park

0.02 MILES

Perched dramatically on top of the rocks in Pemaquid Lighthouse Park is the 11,000-candlepower Pemaquid Point Light, built in 1827, which was featured on…

2. Colonial Pemaquid State Historic Site

3.04 MILES

If you or your kids are into history, make sure to pop by this state park, where experts have rebuilt the Fort William Henry (c 1692), and an on-site…

3. Linekin & Burley Preserves

4.08 MILES

These two adjacent protected spaces encompass some 140 acres of forested Maine prettiness, situated on a windy stretch of lovely, gravel-studded…

4. La Verna Preserve

4.57 MILES

This forested nature reserve is pretty compact, but within its confines there are 2.5 miles of trails and some 3600ft of shoreline. This waterfront is…

5. Boothbay Harbor Footbridge

6.04 MILES

A pedestrian footbridge links two sides of Boothbay Harbor, and is a popular spot for a simple, quiet stroll and a selfie in front of all the boats. In…

6. Boothbay Railway Village

7.32 MILES

Ride the narrow-gauge steam train through this endearing village, a historic replica of an old-fashioned New England town. The 28 buildings house more…

7. Knickerbocker Lake

7.87 MILES

If you're in need of a dip and the waters of Boothbay Harbor feel a little too frigid, head to this swimming hole, where the water is…well, also cold, but…

8. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

8.1 MILES

These magnificent gardens are one of the state's most popular attractions. The verdant waterfront kingdom has 270 acres, with groomed trails winding…