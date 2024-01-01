Fishing paraphernalia and photos, as well as a nautical chart of the entire Maine coast with all the lighthouses marked, are on display in the Pemaquid lighthouse keeper's house. It's staffed by volunteers, so has occasionally irregular hours. Admission is included with Pemaquid Lighthouse Park entry (adult/child $2/free).
Fisherman's Museum
Midcoast Maine
