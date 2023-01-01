Bonyun Preserve

Squeezed between the Sheepscot and Sasanoa Rivers, about 13 miles south of Wiscasset, this preserve contains in its compact dimensions no less than six ecological zones – tidal inlets, old-growth forest, freshwater marsh, riparian areas, an estuary and a salt marsh. The 68-acre preserve is managed by the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust to primarily benefit wildlife, but there are trails for public use and enjoyment. To get here, take ME 144 south to its second intersection with West Shore Road.